DISCOVER Selangor’s best petting zoos and farms, where you can meet adorable animals up close. From cuddly rabbits to friendly ponies, these places offer fun for everyone. Explore the wonders of nature and make unforgettable memories with furry and feathered friends at these family-friendly destinations in Selangor.

Hussin Fauzi Farm, Kuala Selangor

Located in Taman Bukit Belimbing, Hussin Fauzi Farm is a petting zoo with an affordable entry fee of RM15 for adults and RM7 for children. From llamas and alpacas to camels and ostriches, visitors are allowed to touch and pet the animals with close observation by the friendly staff. Visitors can feed the animals for just RM2. Some animals such as the ostrich, peacock, chicken and deer would roam around the grounds and greet visitors. Hussin Fauzi Farm also has a stall that sells simple snacks and beverages for visitors. With its affordable price range and variety of livestock and unique animals to see, Hussin Fauzi Farm is a good farm to visit with your family and loved ones. There’ is plenty of room for young children to expend their energy.

Bukit Jelutong Eco Community Park, Bukit Jelutong

A private park that is open to the public, Bukit Jelutong Eco Community Park is suitable for nature-lovers to visit and admire the greenery scenery, take a hill hike around the park, or have a picnic by the lake. Entrance is free, but do note that parking is limited, so it is advisable for visitors to come early in the morning or during non-peak hours. Goats, ducklings, ostriches, iguanas and porcupines are some of the animals that are being taken care of, and visitors are able to interact and play with the animals while they roam freely in their enclosure. Animal feed is sold at the entrance with prices ranging from RM5 to RM10. Visitors can enter the petting zoo at 9.00am to 10.30am for the morning session and 3pm to 7pm for the evening session. There is a cafe for visitors to enjoy some food and coffee. Bukit Jelutong Eco Community Park has picturesque surroundings, providing a perfect backdrop for a leisurely stroll and photo opportunities.

IOI City Farm, IOI City Mall, Sepang

An indoor expedition inspired by animals and nature, IOI City Farm is an exquisite place for wildlife, insects, petting zoo, aquatic life, pet feeding activities and more. From rare breed cats, guinea pigs, wallabies to marmosets, there are plenty of animals for visitors to interact, pet and feed. Vending machines sell animal feed for RM10 per packet, enabling visitors to feed the rabbits, guinea pigs, koi fishes and more. At the exit, visitors are able to buy unique souvenirs and merchandise.

G2G Animal Garden, Serdang

A small petting zoo with over 80 exotic and local species, visitors who come to the G2G Animal Garden in Serdang can experience a variety of attractions, such as the Bird Aviary, Cat House, Therapy House, Rabbit Garden, Laman Ternakan Kampong, Deer Sanctuary, and a Reptile House. For Malaysians, the entry price ranges from RM25 to RM35, and for foreigners, the entry fee ranges from RM50 to RM60. Visitors get to go up close and personal, feed, and pet the animals, such as the capybara, ferrets, camels, racoons, alpacas, and more. Animal feed is available at RM10 per bucket for visitors to experience feeding different types of animals. There are many fun activities for both kids and adults to participate in, such as the pony ride (RM8 per ride), fishing activity (RM5 per head), and visitors are able to bring their catch home.