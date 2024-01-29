AFTER radio silence on Diablo IV’s next seasonal update, Blizzard finally released its newest season on Jan 24.

Titled Season of the Construct, the new content includes a questline involving an ancient device called The Loom that has been taken over and overrun by demonic forces led by Malphas.

The new content sends players to the Kehjistan desert to face off against Malphas and his army of new unholy creatures that look like demons crossbred with machines.

According to Blizzard, Malphas is the game’s first “stationary boss”, where players will have to survive against the demon’s traps as they navigate the boss arena to slay him.

Like the previous two seasons that continued to improve upon the base game, Season of the Construct comes with a slew of new additions and updates to add to each player’s demon-slaying experience while providing the game with much-needed longevity.