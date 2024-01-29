AFTER radio silence on Diablo IV’s next seasonal update, Blizzard finally released its newest season on Jan 24.
Titled Season of the Construct, the new content includes a questline involving an ancient device called The Loom that has been taken over and overrun by demonic forces led by Malphas.
The new content sends players to the Kehjistan desert to face off against Malphas and his army of new unholy creatures that look like demons crossbred with machines.
According to Blizzard, Malphas is the game’s first “stationary boss”, where players will have to survive against the demon’s traps as they navigate the boss arena to slay him.
Like the previous two seasons that continued to improve upon the base game, Season of the Construct comes with a slew of new additions and updates to add to each player’s demon-slaying experience while providing the game with much-needed longevity.
Firstly, players will see their characters aided by a Seneschal companion. The scorpion-looking robot can help players actively or passively, depending on each player’s unique play style and needs.
This is achieved by tweaking the Seneschal’s inner machinations. As players fight deeper into The Loom, they can also engage in specialised dungeons called Vaults, which will contain harder enemies and be rewarded with greater loot.
Outside of The Loom, players will also encounter the new seasonal enemies in specific areas called Arcane Tremors. Later in the season, Blizzard will launch The Gauntlet, a weekly rotating fixed dungeon for players who want to compete against each other, as there will be a leaderboard for it.
Season of the Construct will also come with quality-of-life upgrades, such as an additional stash tab for the hoarders, improvements to the skill tree and the ability to control characters using the W-A-S-D keys for PC players.
The game’s previous two seasons lasted around three months each, so it’s fair to assume Season of Construct will end towards the end of April.
Blizzard will likely have a fourth season for the game to run from the end of April to the end of June. This would set the game up for Vessel of Hatred, Diablo IV’s first major expansion, to potentially launch in August.