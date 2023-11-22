Get ready for musical journey

LEGENDARY singer Tom Jones, known for his timeless hits like What’s New Pussycat, Delilah and She’s a Lady spanning six decades, is set to perform in Kuala Lumpur with his Ages and Stages Tour in March 2024.

The international icon and living legend has announced his Tom Jones: Ages and Stages Tour in Kuala Lumpur, scheduled for March 6, 2024, at Merdeka Hall, WTC KL.

This tour is a celebration of the legendary artiste’s timeless hits and the significant impact he has made on the music industry.

Jones’s illustrious career has been adorned with numerous honours and accolades. These include a cherished knighthood bestowed by Queen Elizabeth II in 2006, multiple BRIT Awards, a Silver Clef Award, the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award and a Hitmaker Award from the US Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In addition to his extensive touring, Jones has remained active in the industry, serving as a longstanding coach on The Voice UK.

He has also made valuable contributions to various events and broadcasts, such as the 25th anniversary of MusiCares, honouring Bob Dylan and the 57th Grammy Awards, among others, all in support of charitable causes.

The upcoming tour aims to showcase the full spectrum of his discography, incorporating the 2021 hit Surrounded By Time, a song that secured his position as the oldest male to claim the number one spot on the UK Official Albums Chart with a new material album.

The Asia leg of the tour will also feature concerts in Bangkok, Jakarta, Singapore, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Tickets for Tom Jones Ages and Stages Tour in Kuala Lumpur have been available for purchase since Nov 15. Interested attendees can secure their tickets through the official website of GoLive.