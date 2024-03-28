Gifts for a greener tomorrow

THE 14th Malaysia Gifts Fair (MGF) 2024 is gearing up to make waves in Kuala Lumpur from June 18 to 20 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. Hosted by the Malaysian Gifts & Premium Association (MGPA), this year’s fair has a clear mission – sustainability. The theme “Gifts for the Circular Future”- emphasises the industry’s commitment to adopting a circular economy.

The launch ceremony yesterday was graced by Malaysia External Trade Development Corp deputy CEO Mansor Shah Wahid.

“Every transaction, every exchange and every partnership forged here echoes through the chambers of our national economy, bolstering our export figures and strengthening our economic standing globally,” he said.

In line with this sustainability commitment, MGF is embracing technology to reduce its environmental footprint. Three years ago, the fair began the shift by digitising the Click Buyers’ Guide, providing global accessibility. Now, it is taking it a step further with an integrated event app. This digital approach not only reduces paper waste but also enhances attendee experience by streamlining communications and improving scheduling and navigation.

However the sustainability efforts do not stop there. MGF is also introducing practical initiatives like a recycle box for lanyards at the exit and a free water refill station, encouraging visitors and exhibitors to use reusable bottles. By purchasing from local suppliers, the industry aims to reduce carbon emissions by minimising product transportation distances.

Recognising the potential of micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) to drive the transition towards a circular economy, MGPA has launched the MGPA Connect+ Blueprint.

MGPA president Ivan Loo shared: “We unveil initiatives outlined in MGPA’s Blueprint 2023-2026, named MGPA Connect+. These initiatives are not mere strategies but pathways to synergy, aiming to align all our efforts within MGPA towards a common objective, the advancement and prosperity of our industry.”

Loo encouraged MSMEs to integrate sustainability into their operations systematically. He suggests assessing current practices, setting clear goals, optimising supply chain management, involving employees in sustainability efforts and seeking financial incentives and support. By doing so, MSMEs can enhance their competitiveness and resilience in the marketplace while benefiting the environment.