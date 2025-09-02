JOHOR BAHRU: Many roads in Johor still require urgent repairs and upgrades as they pose significant safety risks to users, Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said.

He said the state government, with the support of its federal counterpart, remains committed to resolving this issue to ensure that roads in Johor are safe and comfortable for the people.

“May all these efforts bring a positive impact in reducing traffic congestion, which has long been a major challenge for the people of Johor.

“With careful planning and effective implementation, we hope to resolve this congestion issue and create a smoother and more organised traffic system,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Onn Hafiz also said that he had inspected several ongoing road repair and upgrading projects while receiving updates on their progress and current status in Johor Bahru.

The projects include the upgrading of the Pasir Gudang Highway (Phase 3), from the Perling interchange to the North-South Expressway ramp, expanding it from four lanes to six at a cost of RM301.5 million, with completion expected by June 2028.

The second project involves upgrading the Pasir Gudang Highway (Phase 2B), from the Bandar Seri Alam/Taman Rinting interchange to Pasir Gudang, expanding it from four lanes to six, at a cost of RM78 million, with completion targeted for February 2026.

The third project is the upgrading of Persiaran Tanjung Langsat Road, from the Sungai Kim Kim Bridge to the entrance of Tanjung Langsat Port, costing RM14 million.

Expected to be completed by April this year, the project aims to improve access to industrial zones and the port.