7As SPM student’s higher education dreams dashed by D grade in English

IN a viral TikTok video, a local student revealed that despite achieving 7As in the Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM), found their educational path obstructed due to a ‘D’ grade in English.

In the video, the student expressed frustration: “It’s okay, you have a lot of A’s.”

“But because of English D grade, was not eligible for all applications,” the next slide in the video revealed.

Determined not to give up, the student requested a review of the English grade.

After a tense nine-day wait, the grade was upgraded from a ‘D’ to a ‘C+’.

This improvement allowed the student to apply for a matriculation program.

However, the student’s optimism was short-lived as the application was again rejected due to the minimum requirement of a ‘C’ in English.

Based on experience, the student urged future SPM candidates to prioritise English proficiency.

“For the younger ones, English is extremely important. Even with good grades overall, without at least a credit in English, it won’t be enough,” the student shared.

The online community responded with overwhelming support and advice.

One user suggested exploring alternative pathways. “You should consider STPM. When applying for a degree, STPM and matriculation students are often prioritised by the Ministry of Higher Education in the UPU system, increasing your chances of admission to top universities and your desired course.”

A third user stressed the importance of core subjects: “BM, BI and history, don’t take these three subjects lightly.”