DID you know, it was Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad who had conceived the idea of a national car maker in 1979?

Now at the age of 99, Dr Mahathir is still zipping around and this time, driving Proton’s latest sedan, the S70.

His grandson, Adam Mukhriz took to his TikTok account @amofficialmy to share the one-minute video of the former Prime Minister of Malaysia coolly driving the car.

At one point in the video, Dr Mahathir was even steering the car wheel just using one hand, with a relaxed posture.

He was also escorted by security personnel during the drive.

Proud of his grandfather’s skilled driving skills at the age of 99, Adam captioned his video, “Driving with style at 99-years-old”.

The TikTok video has since garnered over 460,000 views with more than 1,000 comments from impressed Malaysian netizens.

“It’s so amazing that Tun can still drive at the age of 99. I am already 75 and I can’t drive anymore,” said @cashmoni.

“Subhanallah. Tun you’re limited edition and you’re gifted. Driving at 99 years old, oh gosh! Amazing,” gushed @nasir.

“I hope Tun is given good health. I am proud to see Tun, even at the age of 99, still has a strong memory and energy. I hope you are always healthy, Tun M,” commented @syazanah92.

A few netizens also took note that the specifications of the S70 which was driven by Dr Mathir did not match any of the four variants available in showrooms, and wondered if it was a one-of-a-kind S70 custom made for him.

