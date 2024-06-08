A recent video by a UK-based social media personality has drawn significant attention, highlighting Kuala Lumpur’s monorail system and urging London to invest in a similar infrastructure.

The TikTok video by @justrolliwithme, which has garnered over 1.3 million views and more than 72k likes, showcases the elevated monorail tracks in Kuala Lumpur.

In the video, @justrolliwithme expressed his astonishment that a wealthy city like London does not have a monorail system.

He said: “I can’t understand, why a country and city like London, one of the richest cities in Europe and if not the world, cannot invest in a monorail? It’s beyond me!”

The video has sparked a flurry of responses from Malaysians on TikTok.

One netizen commented, “ We don’t want monorail... we want cold weather.”

Another said, “Even the London mat salleh is proud of our development.”

Others humorously pointed out that Melaka’s monorail system, which has been inactive since 2020, did not receive much public enthusiasm.

“We have monorail but we don’t have a safe pedestrian walkway,” a third person criticised.