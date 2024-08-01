Car plunges into gutter, passerbys rush to help

Swift rescue by other road users prevents tragedy as Myvi plunges into gutter

Driving in wet weather conditions can be dangerous and life threatening.

Recently an incident occurred in Johor where a car crashed into a drain and was almost swept away by the strong water current.

The accident took place near Jalan Samsu, situated between Kota Tinggi and Mersing. Kind-hearted road users rushed to the aid of a woman facing imminent danger after her car careened into a nearby gutter.

In a 14-second video which posted on X, two individuals can be observed swiftly approaching the scene. One of them fearlessly jumped into the gutter, rescuing the distressed victim who clung desperately to survival.

As the video concluded at the 14-second mark, social media users engaging with the tweet expressed curiosity and speculation regarding the circumstances that led to the vehicle’s unfortunate plunge into the gutter.