Chinese woman bags RM6k for staying phone-free for 8 hours without anxiety

A woman in Chongqing, southwestern China, won 10,000 yuan (approximately RM6,187) in a competition by staying off her mobile phone for eight hours without showing any signs of anxiety.

The event, held at a shopping center on November 29, was organized by a mattress and bedding shop, South China Morning Post reported.

ALSO READ: “Snobbish” China luxury shop staff count RM368k cash for two hours for shopper who eventually walks out

Ten finalists were chosen from 100 applicants to participate in the unique contest, which involved lying on a designated bed for eight hours without any access to mobile phones or other electronic devices.

Contestants were allowed brief toilet breaks of up to five minutes each and were provided with food and drinks to consume in bed.

To ensure fairness, they surrendered all electronics, including tablets and laptops, before the competition. Older phones with only calling capabilities were made available for emergencies.

Participants faced strict rules, including staying awake and free from anxiety. Wrist straps monitored their sleep quality and stress levels throughout the challenge.

Most passed the time reading or resting with their eyes closed.

A woman surnamed Dong emerged as the winner with a score of 88.99 out of 100, having spent the most time in bed, avoided deep sleep, and maintained the lowest anxiety levels.

Dong, a sales manager and mother who rarely spends time aimlessly scrolling on her phone, became a social media sensation and earned the nickname “pyjama sister” after donning pyjamas for the event.

“I want to join the competition. It seems so interesting and not challenging at all,” one user commented on Baidu.

Another quipped: “My grandma could win the top prize.”

The competition is the latest in a series of efforts across China to promote reduced screen time. Earlier this year, a Chinese PhD student studying in the UK made waves for completing a 134-day journey across 24 provinces without using a mobile phone or electronic gadgets.