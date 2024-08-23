IN a dramatic turn of events that has captured the attention of China’s social media platforms, a wealthy Chinese woman enacted a revenge plot against a luxury store that had initially snubbed her.

The incident, described as the “most spleen-venting event of the year,“ involved the woman returning to a Louis Vuitton (LV) outlet with a staggering 600,000 yuan (approx. RM368,490) in cash, only to make the staff count it for two hours before leaving the store without purchasing anything.

ALSO READ: Irresponsible husband in China makes his children kneel on road in desperate bid to get wife to return

According to South China Morning Post, the woman, using the alias xiaomayouren on the social media platform Xiaohongshu, recounted her frustrating experience at the StarLight Place shopping centre in Chongqing, southwestern China.

The trouble began in June when she visited the LV store to shop for clothes, only to be met with what she described as a dismissive attitude from the staff.

Carrying a Hermes handbag, she was met with indifference when she requested drinking water and was merely shown old seasonal items instead of the new arrivals she was interested in. Her requests for assistance were met with eye rolls and impatience.

Feeling slighted, the woman attempted to escalate the issue by contacting the luxury brand’s headquarters, but her concerns went unaddressed.

Two months later, she returned to the same store with a large sum of cash in a big bag, accompanied by her personal assistant and a friend.

The woman proceeded to try on some clothes and informed the sales staff that she intended to make a purchase.

She then presented them with a substantial bag of banknotes to cover the cost.

After the staff spent two hours meticulously counting the money, she revealed her true intentions: “We don’t want to buy now. We are leaving.”

In her post on Xiaohongshu, she reflected on the experience, saying, “After they finished counting it, I just took away my money and left. How is it possible for me to buy their products to improve their work performance?”

Her story quickly went viral online, with many users expressing approval.

One commentator remarked, “This ending is so delightful. I have always wondered why these shop assistants are so arrogant.”

Another added, “They sell luxury goods, but it does not mean they are luxury goods themselves.”