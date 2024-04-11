EVENTHOUGH cleaners are in charge of maintaining cinema halls’ cleanliness and hygiene, it does not mean patrons can leave their seats in a filthy state.

A man recently took to TikTok to call out cinema patrons in Ipoh, Perak who left their seats littered with food remnants.

The video by @m.syafiqqqqqq showed remnants of sunflower seed shells in the cup holders of the seats and littered all over the floor.

Netizens criticised the moviegoers’ inconsiderate actions, suggesting that cinema workers check customers’ bags before entering the theater to prevent such incidents in the future.

“I admit I have brought outside food into the cinema but I always take my trash out and dispose of it when I leave,” a user commented.

“After this, the cinema has to tighten their rules. Conduct spotchecks no matter the size of the bags.

“If anyone makes noise, they should show them this video as proof,” a netizen suggested.

“Pity the cleaners,” a commenter lamented.

