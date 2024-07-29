BEING a loan guarantor carries more risk than it is worth and one must be careful, especially when it concerns being one for a former spouse.

A civil servant recently posted a cry for help after she received a court writ to attend a legal proceeding as her ex-husband did not pay his car loan.

She explained in a post on Facebook page Tanya Peguam that she became her former husband’s guarantor for his RM13,000 car loan.

The anonymous mother of four explained how she tried other methods such as contacting a lawyer, calling up the bank to negotiate payment terms but was made to still pay the full amount.

“I am really stuck here. I do not have enough money. I told his mother and she washed her hands off this matter just like that.

“I only earn a small amount. I have to support four children by myself - how would I know where to get this much money from?” she lamented in her post.

The struggling single mother then asked what would happen if she attended the court proceeding and how it would affect her life and career.

Netizens advised her to still show up to court and explain her situation to the judge. She was also advised to make an “appeal” to be able to pay the loan in installments.

Others suggested that she go to the Credit Counseling and Management Agency (AKPK) to discuss her next steps in paying back the loan.

The single mother later updated in the comments section expressing relief upon reading every commenters’ advice, saying she will attend the court proceedings and hope for the best.

She added that her husband’s car was in the workshop for repairs therefore any thought of re-selling the car was out of the question.