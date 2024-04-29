Contaminated canned sardines seized in Malaysia

MALAYSIAN authorities have successfully prevented a potential health hazard after seizing a shipment of contaminated canned sardines.

According to MalayMail recently, the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Service (Maqis) intercepted the 16,320 kilograms of sardines, valued at RM83,879.84, at the Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex in Johor Bahru.

Also Read: Singapore Food Agency detects prescription drug to treat erectile dysfunction in Malaysian candy

The initial red flag came when the sardines, imported from China, arrived without the mandatory import permit.

With further inspection, it revealed a more serious issue – laboratory analysis by the Chemistry Department identified the presence of Anisakis sp parasitic worms in samples from the seized batch.

This discovery is concerning because Anisakis sp worms can cause anisakiasis, a parasitic disease in humans.

Typically contracted through consuming raw or undercooked fish infected with these worms, this can cause a range of unpleasant gastrointestinal issues including abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting.

Also Read: Singapore recalls Samy Instant Bak Kut Teh due to unapproved additional pork

Following the confirmation of contamination in the initial samples, Maqis enforcement officers conducted further checks.

Their findings were alarming – the remaining seized sardines also harbored the parasitic worms.

Moreover, this swift action by Maqis officials effectively prevented potentially contaminated products from reaching consumers.

Edie Putra Md Yusof, the director of Johor Maqis, emphasized the importance of these measures.

Also Read: SFA recalls Chewly Cashew Nut Cookies from M’sia due to undeclared allergen

He further highlighted that importing plant or animal products containing pests, diseases, or contaminants like these worms is a punishable offense under Section 14 of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011.

Penalties for such violations can be severe, including hefty fines up to RM100,000 and potential jail time.

Read More: Woman horrified to find dirty rag inside murtabak purchased at Ramadan bazaar