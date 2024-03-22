The fasting month has entered into its second week and social media has been flooded with complaints. Not just due to the increase in prices, but as well as the quality of the food sold.

Now, a Malaysian woman much took to her Facebook account to share her horrifying purchase at the Ramadan bazaar located in Desa Pandan.

Yuhaiza Hamid shared that she initially faced difficulty in slicing the murtabak and was puzzled by this.

Much to her horror (and ours too!), upon taking a closer look, she realised that there was a piece of dirty rag inside the murtabak.

The very discovery of the cloth sent her family vomiting.

She later then posted another video to prove that it was indeed a dirty cloth by rinsing the fabric.

She also dismissed allegations from netizens that she had fabricated the whole thing, adding that she paid for the murtabak using a QR code.

Facebook users well equally horrified by the sight of the rag.

“If you chew on this, even until next Raya, you won’t be able to get it down your throat,” joked a user.

While others advised her to report the incident with the Health Ministry (MOH).

