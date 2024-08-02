Many of us when purchasing items, be it food or clothing, we always make it a habit to check the condition of the product beforehand. But when it comes to checking the condition of an entire box of Mandarin oranges, it’s no walk in the park to ensure every orange is not spoiled.

Recently, a Malaysian customer had a pleasant surprise when the employee of a local convenience store took the effort to ensure none of the oranges were spoiled.

Johan Irwan Kamarozaman took to his Facebook page to explain that he had visited his local convenience store to purchase a box of oranges.

“Before I could pay, the cashier asked for my permission to open the box and check the condition of every single orange. She said this was because she was worried if any of the fruit had gone bad.

“Usually if I buy an entire box, there is bound to be two or three oranges that have gone bad. Even recently, I purchased a box of oranges for the office and Atikah Razali found two rotten oranges.”

Johan admitted that rotten fruit was part of the norm and as a customer, he has to deal with it.

“After all, I can’t be returning to the shop just because of one or two rotten fruits.”

“I salute the staff of 99 Speedmart for her initiative in checking the condition of the fruits. Kudos to team 99 Speedmart!” said an impressed Johan.

Johan also left a tip to netizens in case they are planning to buy boxes of oranges. He explained that one should look under the box and if there is a chocolate coloured liquid, there might be fruits that have gone bad.