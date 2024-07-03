Thanks to Malaysia’s diverse culture, kuihs comes in many different shapes, sizes, textures, colours and taste. It’s no surprise that’s its loved internationally as well!

A Malaysian residing in the United Kingdom recently took to his TikTok account to share a video of a Malaysian doctor who operates a kuih stall in Liverpool.

The one-minute video posted by marhaidi.hanafi showed Dr Syikin speaking to her customers who were keen to try the delicious Malaysian kuih spread laid on the table. From the video, its a smorgasboard of kuihs such as banana fritters, caramel cake, lemon cake, rainbow sponge cake, and curry puffs. Our mouths are watering!

According to the comment section, Marhaidi explained that her kuihs are a hit amongst the locals in Liverpool with her best sellers being curry puffs, cekodok pisang and nasi lemak.

Dr Syikin charges her customers £1 (RM6) for one piece of kuih. In the video, he also added that Doctor Syikin opens her stall as part of the Granby Street Market in Liverpool, which takes place every first Saturday of the month from 10am to 3pm.

“Different stalls sell vintage items, handcrafts, and other things like food from different countries. No exception, Malaysian kuih muih from Doctor Syikin is a favourite for people here,” captioned Marhaidi in his post before asking viewers to comment what other Malaysian food that she should add to her stall.

While many left comments on the type of food Dr Syikin ought to sell, others commented that Dr Syikin has become an unofficial Malaysian ambassador by introducing locals to Malaysian food.

Three cheers to Dr Syikin for bringing our delicious kuihs to Liverpool!

