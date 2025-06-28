Lyon can play in Europe if relegation appeal succeeds

LYON could still compete in European football next season if their appeal against relegation to Ligue 2 succeeds, the club confirmed on Friday. The decision follows an agreement with UEFA on financial sustainability measures.

Earlier this week, the French financial watchdog DNCG demoted Lyon despite their sixth-place finish in Ligue 1, which initially secured Europa League qualification. The club immediately announced plans to appeal.

“Olympique Lyonnais completed the financial sustainability procedure and signed an agreement with the UEFA Club financial control body,“ the club stated. “The club could therefore participate in next season’s Europa League, subject to a favourable outcome of the appeal of the DNCG decision.”

A source familiar with negotiations revealed Lyon faces a 12.5-million-euro fine, with an additional 37.5 million euros suspended pending financial targets. UEFA had been monitoring Lyon since November when the DNCG first flagged financial concerns.

In May, UEFA imposed a 200,000-euro penalty on Lyon for unpaid dues to clubs, employees, and tax authorities. Despite failing to sway the DNCG, UEFA has provisionally cleared Lyon for European competition.

The club has seven days to appeal once officially notified of the DNCG ruling. Lyon confirmed they are yet to receive formal notification.