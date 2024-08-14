SO for those of you who are unaware of popular German YouTuber Josh Cahill, he is an airline critic and blogger who does airline reviews.

Cahill has over 700,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel and has been in 700 flights in the past seven years. And yesterday, he took to his social media to share how he was in Kuala Lumpur for a Malaysian Airlines flight.

“I found a banging $260 (RM1,151) deal business class on one of my favourite airlines,” said Cahill, rather excitedly.

At the start of the four-minute video, he begins with high praise for the cabin manager, referring to her performance on the flight as “absolutely world-class.”

He goes on to say that the cabin manager had made his flight a really great experience and feels that the other passengers on the flight felt the same as well.

“But also the rest of the crew, very lovely, very kind. I feel like Malaysia Airlines is doing an exceptional job.”

He even does a review on the flight’s lavatory, once again bringing to attention regarding the attentiveness of the cabin crew.

According to Cahill, the crew would make it a point to check the condition of the lavatory each time it was used by a passenger.

This resulted in a clean and spotless bathroom, which Cahill felt showed how dedicated were the cabin crew.

Once in the hotel room, he gave another review of the flight, praising that the “onboard experience was incredible and the crew was performing like there was no tomorrow. I loved it. You felt appreciated as a customer.

“The crew was really dedicated. It really restored faith in air travel for me. Because sometimes its a hit or miss. And you never really know what you get these days.

“And you know how critical I can be at times, but just so we are getting what we pay for. So, I strongly recommend them,” concluded Cahill.