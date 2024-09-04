Duit raya—money presented during Hari Raya Aidilfitri is something many of us look forward to.

But its easy to overlook the joy of receiving duit Raya when you’re being fussy about the amount.

The Negeri Sembilan State Mufti Department recently released a post on their Facebook page on how one should not belittle or complain about the amount of duit Raya given by the host of the house.

According to the post, belitting the amount of money given contradicts the teachings of Prophet Muhammad SAW and that the original intention of giving duit Raya is to share joy and gratitude with the recipient.

“If I were invited to eat the foreleg or shin (of a goat or similar), I would accept the invitation. If the foreleg or shin is given to me as a gift, I would accept it,“ the mufti department said, quoting a hadith narrated by Al-Bukhari.

