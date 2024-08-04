With Hari Raya Aidilfitri expected to fall on April 10 (Wednesday), many Malaysians are making their way back to their kampung.

User @cikaguding recently posed a question on his TikTok, “Not buying Hari Raya clothes is not too bad. It turns out many are not going back home to celebrate Raya this year.

“Can I know why? Who knows, we might be able to help.”

The TikTok video has since been filled with over 12,000 comments of TikTok users sharing their heartbreaking reasons why they are not returning home to celebrate Hari Raya this years.

“I work as security guard in a factory. From the first Raya to the fourth, I will be working. This year, its just my wife and my kid who will be going back to the kampung in Pahang. I live by myself in Melaka but it’s okay. As long as my wife and kid get to celebrate their Raya,” shared user @azam.bank.

Another user shared that financial constraints would mean there would be no celebrating Raya this year.

“The money has to be used to fix the car and the leftover money is just enough for my kid’s milk and pampers. I didn’t even buy any clothes. My husband has stated that this year, we won’t be celebrating Raya and instead, will just be sitting at home. I’m really crushed, this is the first time this is happening to me,” said user @Syellys Empire.

User @ladylynamusa shared that her miscarriage has made her uninterested to return home.

“In March, I just had my miscarriage after 11 years of waiting for a baby. I don’t want to go back to my kampung because I don’t want to deal with people asking me about kids. I’m mentally exhausted.”

User @awangkurazalikama shared how he has not returned to his kampung in years.

“Its been four years since I’ve celebrated Raya in my kampung in Kelantan. Thankfully, my wife understands my commitments and we buy Raya clothes for just our kids. Meanwhile, I will wear what I have.”

The TikTok has since garnered a millions and has prompted an outpour of sympathy from other commenters.

“My tears are flowing as I read various comments about the situations we all are going through. If there is room, let’s help each other to the best of our ability. Let’s pray for each other,” commented @cikaguding.

