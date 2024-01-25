An elderly woman in China has decided to leave her 20 million yuan (RM13 million) to her cats and dogs.

According to SCMP, the woman from Shanghai initially made a will years ago where she left her three children money and property.

However, when her children opted not to visit or care for her when she fell ill, she decided to change her mind about their inheritance. According to a report by Zonglan News, her children seldom contacted her and only her pet cat and dogs were there for her.

She amended her will and insisted that all her money must be used to care for her pets and their offsprings after her death.

Although she wanted to leave all her money directly to her pets, that is not legal in China, according to an official from the country’s Will Registration Centre headquarters in Beijing.

However the official explained that there are other alternatives to solve the matter. Therefore, a local veterinary clinic has been appointed as the administrator of her inheritance and is responsible for the care of the animals.

The official also added that they have advised her to appoint a person she trusts to supervise the vet clinic to ensure the pets are properly cared for.

Another official from the eastern China branch of the China Will Registration Centre said they had alerted her to the risks of putting all her money in the hands of the pet clinic before she made her final will.

They explained to the woman that if her children changed their attitude towards her, she could always alter her will again.