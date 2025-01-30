Residents living in a gated neighborhood in Kluang were in for a wild surprise after a wild elephant was spotted casually strolling in the wee hours of the morning.

A video shared by the Facebook group “Kluang Hari Ini” on Sunday (January 26) at 2.13am showed the elephant strolling through the neighborhood, checking out its surroundings while walking past the houses in the gated residential area.

One commenter claimed the elephant is often seen walking “solo” but rarely disturbs anyone, mainly wandering about to look for food.

Netizens speculated that the creature could have walked through the lake located at the side of the neighborhood or obstructed the gate at the guard post.

“It’s making an official visit to the fancy houses before going for its bath at the lake,“ a netizen jokingly remarked.

“Pity the elephant. It’s hungry – its home has been destroyed, so where can they look for their food?” a user said.