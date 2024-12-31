RECENTLY, a disabled man was found stuck at a LRT station in Puchong due to the designated gate for disabled commuters being under maintenance and workers not present in the station.

A content creator shared the incident in an Instagram reel showing the seemingly empty Pusat Bandar Puchong LRT station.

According to @ahyang_sis on Instagram, the incident took place at around 11.30pm.

In the video, Ahyang claimed that there were no workers present in the station.

According to the RapidKL website, the station has varied closing times, which is after 11.30pm, depending on where the last train is headed.

“I haven’t taken the LRT for more than six or seven years. I didn’t expect that last night, after taking a ride, I encountered a Malay man stuck there. He didn’t ask for help; he was just stunned.

“I can’t imagine how other older people or other (disabled individuals) would handle this situation. Who can they turn to for help?” he said in his post.

In the video, Ahyang added that he called a phone number displayed on a poster stuck outside the station and questioned how would anyone stuck in the station be able to access the number.

Finally, the worker who answered his call told him they will send help and later, an auxiliary police showed up to assist the disabled man after 20 minutes.

Netizens praised Ahyang for accompanying and helping out the disabled commuter by calling for assistance and criticised the station workers for leaving their posts earlier than their designated closing time.