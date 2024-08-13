IN a controversial post that has stirred significant online debate, a Facebook account with the username @cyboyz.666 or Dunia Hanya Sementara, has called for a boycott of English, Science and Mathematics, asserting that these subjects offer no real benefits for future success.

The call was shared on the Facebook group Rakan Pesara Tentera. In an initial post, he urged, “A campaign to boycott English. Tell your kids not to learn English!”

Not content with just one subject, the post was expanded, declaring, “Maths & Science are subjects that don’t bring any benefits! Educate your kids about it, make sure they’re not interested in the subjects.”

The post was attributed to a description of “a wise old man,” though it remains unclear if the account holder was referencing the account owner or another figure.

The reaction from the public has been one of mockery and disbelief.

“Just teach your own kids not to learn English. We don’t want that,” one user called Abd Rahim Ismail wrote.

Another user commented jokingly: “You still want to say ENGLISH, just say ‘Inggeris’... Read my lips... Inggeris.”

“Whoever wrote this is actually seeking attention. Please don’t make yourself look like an idiot when doing so!” Tujudin Hj Hamdan commented.

“Sometimes we need silly people like this to balance the cycle of life. With his foolish statements, it helps reduce our stress,” Faizal Faizal wrote.