STOCKHOLM: Sweden has decided on a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion), the biggest package to date from the Nordic country, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.

The largest part of the package, 9.2 billion crowns, will consist of equipment that will be purchased in processes led by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, Jonson told a press conference.

The government has said Sweden will ramp up aid to Ukraine this year, boosting the 2025 budget allocation to 40 billion crowns from 25 billion projected earlier, to aid Kyiv's fight against Russian invasion.