Sweden announces new military aid package worth $1.6 bln to Ukraine

Reuters
In this handout photograph taken on March 29, 2025 and released on March 30, 2025 by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Ukrainian serviceman improve his tactical skills at a training camp in an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - AFPPIXIn this handout photograph taken on March 29, 2025 and released on March 30, 2025 by the press service of the 24th Mechanized Brigade of Ukrainian Armed Forces, a Ukrainian serviceman improve his tactical skills at a training camp in an undisclosed location in eastern Ukraine, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - AFPPIX

STOCKHOLM: Sweden has decided on a new military aid package to Ukraine worth 16 billion crowns ($1.59 billion), the biggest package to date from the Nordic country, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said on Monday.

The largest part of the package, 9.2 billion crowns, will consist of equipment that will be purchased in processes led by the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration, Jonson told a press conference.

The government has said Sweden will ramp up aid to Ukraine this year, boosting the 2025 budget allocation to 40 billion crowns from 25 billion projected earlier, to aid Kyiv's fight against Russian invasion.