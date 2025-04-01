A housewife has become a beacon of inspiration for netizens, showing how her family of five thrives on a modest monthly income of RM1,500 while managing to save RM250 each month.

Her incredible financial discipline and thoughtful planning have garnered widespread admiration on social media.

Sharing her story on Facebook, she explained that her husband’s net income, after deductions for EPF and other commitments, is RM1,335.

Despite the tight budget, every ringgit is allocated meticulously to ensure the family lives comfortably while saving for the future.

The family resides in a People’s Housing Project (PPR) flat with a monthly rent of RM124.

Their essential expenses include RM400 for groceries and household needs, RM70 for utilities, and RM70 for an internet plan.

To secure their future, they subscribe to a Takaful insurance scheme for low-income families at just RM20.40 monthly.

The children receive RM92 for pocket money, and both sets of parents are supported with RM100 each.

Transportation costs are kept low, with the couple spending RM50 each on motorcycle fuel. For occasional expenses like motorcycle insurance, road tax, and festive clothing, the family plans separately to avoid financial strain.

The housewife’s resourcefulness extends to parenting.

She opts for washable baby napkins to cut cost on diapers and breastfeeds her baby to save on formula milk. Despite initial struggles with insufficient breast milk, she worked on improving her health to sustain breastfeeding.

“My husband already sacrifices by bringing his lunchbox and only spending on motorcycle fuel. It wouldn’t be fair for me to take any allowance for myself. We both sacrifice together so our children can have a comfortable life,” she wrote.

Amazingly, the family still finds room for leisure. By carefully planning and sticking to their budget, they enjoy two local vacations every year—a testament to their ability to balance frugality with quality of life.

The story of this resourceful family has gone viral, earning praise for their ingenuity and perseverance.

One netizen called Faisal Ida commented: “I love reading posts like this. Actually, even a salary of less than RM1,500 can be enough if we are grateful. Avoid overspending, stay debt-free, and most importantly, spend within our means.”

“Although they are in the B40 income group, this family’s mindset is admirable. Congratulations!” Ghazi Zakaria wrote.