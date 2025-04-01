AMID rising living costs, the story of a Myanmar couple running a wantan mee stall in Kuala Lumpur has captured the admiration of Malaysians.

Their entrepreneurial success showcases the potential of hard work and dedication, even in challenging times.

In a Facebook post shared by Chin Hui in the group 我来自甲洞(大马帮), she recounted her encounter with the couple who revealed how their noodle business not only sustains their livelihood but also funds a comfortable lifestyle.

“I just had a casual chat with a Burmese man who sells wanton noodles. He sends his daughter to a private school in Segambut, which costs RM1,550 a month.

“He rents an apartment for RM1,700 a month and a stall for RM1,600 a month. I asked him how much he earns in a month, and he said it’s in the five-figure range, with one day off each week. He mentioned that he has a work permit.”

Impressed by their achievements, Chin urged Malaysians to draw inspiration from their story.

“Despite running a small stall with his wife, their income far surpasses that of many Malaysians. So, let’s stay motivated—if a foreign worker can achieve this, we certainly can too!” she wrote.

Netizens flooded the comment section with admiration, amazed at how selling noodles could yield such impressive earnings.

One netizen called Grace PL Foo commented: “I’ve said it countless times online: In Malaysia, as long as you’re willing to work hard, endure challenges, and avoid bad habits, you’ll definitely have no problem securing three meals and a place to stay.”

However, some expressed concern, stating that foreigners are taking locals opportunities.

“Now there are too many foreign workers running their own businesses, making it difficult for locals to sustain their own,” Sophia Soh wrote.