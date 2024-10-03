SEVERAL diners were recently reported by NDTV to have allegedly consumed dry ice found in the “mouth freshener” provided by a cafe in Gurugram, India.

Dry ice is a dangerous substance that should never be handled with bare hands let alone be consumed as swallowing dry ice will lead to severe health risks that could prove fatal.

A viral video on X by @yuvnique showed five diners screaming after consuming said mouth freshener, applying as much ice and water as they could to relieve their pain.

NDTV also reported that one of the diners had shown a packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor who confirmed that it was dry ice, much to his horror.

“I showed the packet of the mouth freshener to a doctor, who said it was dry ice. According to the doctor, it is an acid which can lead to death,” the diner said.

The five victims were reported to have first felt a burning sensation in their mouths and started vomitting blood soon after. Their attempts to alleviate the pain by rinsing their mouths with water did not help.

According to the report, two out of the five diners are currently in critical condition following their hospitalisation.

