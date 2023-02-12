THE sight of a rat twitching on a food tray in a food court has prompted a joint investigation by the Singaporean authorities regarding hygiene and food safety issues.

Following a viral video initially posted on Xiaohongshu then shared on Facebook page Singapore Laughs, the rat was seen twitching on a tray of uneaten food.

In the viral video, a few screams and cries were heard upon seeing the rat twitching on the tray of food, coupled with the sound of a woman yelling “Someone do something!”, understandably so.

According to a report by Today, the incident allegedly took place in a food court located along Orchard Road.

It is believed that several vendors in the food court were investigated by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and National Environmental Agency (NEA).

During the joint inspection conducted twice, the authorities discovered a number of rats scurrying in the ceiling area while several vendors with hygiene issues.

“NEA will be taking enforcement action against the building management for rat infestation at the ceiling areas. SFA will also be taking enforcement action against five food shops found with hygiene lapses,“ both parties confirmed in a statement.