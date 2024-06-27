FOREIGN workers in Malaysia are known for being hard, tough workers, able to work under the blazing hot sun or rain.

And the reality of it is, many of them have families back home relying on the salary they earn here.

In fact in August last year, a security guard was spotted eating a simple meal of only white rice with plain water, with raw onions and garlic as most of his salary is sent to his family back in his home country.

Recently, a TikTok user, Ben Ismail shared a video of a foreign worker who was having a meal of plain rice and water mixed into it.

Yes, you read that right. Plain rice with water (not on the side) but mixed into it like a soup.

In the video, the man could be seen tucking into the rice and water mixture in pink container.

Ben shared that he had encountered the man who was on his break.

He noticed him eating the rice mixed with water and inquired why did the man do so, to which the man replied that he need to send money back home.

“Earlier, I saw a very diligent cleaning worker during their break. I noticed he was eating rice with just plain water.

“When I asked, he said he needed to send money back to his family.

“Despite eating like this, he still smiled and picked up any rice that fell. May they continue to be blessed by Allah,” said Ben in his caption.

The TikTok video has amassed 2.3 million views and thousands of comments from users who were in tears expressing their admiration for foreign workers.

“Sometimes I feel like I’m not grateful enough when it comes to food. Even when I have eggs, I complain. They only have rice with water,” lamented a user.

“I once worked with an uncle from Bangladesh.

“He was a good person. When our currency value dropped, he was very worried because the money he would send to his family back home would be much less. Despite that, he was not a stingy person,” shared another.

