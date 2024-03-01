Summonses are something that is familiar to many of us, but would you be willing to pay a fine for breaking a relationship rule?

A tweet on X posted by user @ciraplaici showed a Whatsapp message from a woman to her boyfriend on 20 rules she expected him to follow.

According to the message, if he violated any of the 20 rules, he would be issued a ‘fine’.

The list of offences includes smoking (RM98.01), on a call with another woman (RM99.8), argueing (RM35.60), scolding (RM83), getting mad (RM88.10), showering without her (RM45.20), going a day without calls (RM78.45), not talking to each other (RM62), no kisses (RM100) and many more.

The woman ended her list of rules with their respective fines with a reminder, “That’s all from me”.

The tweet which has since gone viral has garnered over 697K views and with many netizens cracking jokes about it.

“The cents, is it because of service charge and tax?” inquired a netizen.

“The fine for racing is more expensive than the fine for cheating on her. So, it’s better to cheat on her!” joked another.