SOMETIMES, we jump to conclusions without knowing the full story behind a situation.

A TikTok video showing an elderly man with a walking stick ordering a Grab ride has gone viral, touching the hearts of many.

The 36-second clip, posted by user @ceofreedom2, includes the driver’s initial thoughts upon arriving at the pickup location.

Initially, the driver questioned the need for a Grab on a 1-minute route but later shared the map, showing the short distance after seeing the man.

The video then shows the man walking very slowly, explaining why he chose to book the ride despite the short distance.

“Thought to myself upon arriving: His house is just across the street, why would he still order Grab?”

After the ride: “Oh, no wonder.”

The post has prompted netizens to share their personal experiences. User @nasuha_january commented: “My mum is like this too, she walks very slowly and struggles every time she needs to go to the toilet, but she refuses to wear diapers. Please pray for my mum and this uncle to recover and walk normally again.”

Another user, @hanayusli, reflected on the situation, saying: “We’re so quick to judge.” Meanwhile, @nk.kimura0 recognised the elderly man, commented: “Oh, this uncle is still around. 4 years ago when I worked there, I used to see him waiting for the lift. Really admire his determination to go out alone.”

Many also praised the driver for completing the ride, with @aaaaaa95_ expressing gratitude: “Thank you, bro, for accepting the job. It’s really sad when sometimes you need Grab urgently, and it gets cancelled.” Another user, @user990106102818, added: “Being kind is not that hard actually, good job and thank you, stranger!”

The video serves as a reminder of the challenges some individuals face in their daily lives and the importance of showing kindness and understanding in such situations.