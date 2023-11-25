AN unruly blue Perodua Bezza was parked at a critical bend in the road, contributing to a traffic jam at the intersection of Lebuh Ampang and Jalan Ampang.

This caused heavy traffic congestion, which prompted onlookers in the area to take immediate action.

As of the time of publication, social media user @KlutzyKucing’s viral video, which captured the incident, had received about 822k views.

A double-decker RapidKL bus was seen in the video straining to make the blocked turn, which caused a traffic jam that irritated a lot of drivers.

As a result, some quick-witted people got together and moved the blocking car to a different section of the curve in the road, making room for the bus and the following cars to pass.

But shortly after, the issue reappeared at the same location with another RapidKL bus having comparable problems.

The blue car was then quickly moved closer to the edge of the road by the group, making room for traffic once more.

The traffic police and their tow truck finally provided the final solution by removing the car and reestablishing regular traffic flow.

Many people said, “The driver deserved it,“ criticizing the driver for being so callous and parking his car so carelessly. “This is a global nuisance, how selfish can one be?” asserted someone else.

While many others referred to this as an act of entitlement.