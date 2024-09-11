Heartwarming sight of M’sian friends fulfilling wheelchair-bound buddy’s wish to go jogging moves netizens

TRUE friends are hard to come by but being a part of a genuine friendship makes life all the more meaningful.

Recently, a group of young men displayed true camaraderie in their bid to let their differently-abled friend experience a jogging session.

ALSO READ: “Thank you for being my partner” - Pearly pens heartwarming post to Thinaah

A viral TikTok video by @marvelshinbe showed three young men pushing their wheelchair-bound friend down the Gasing Hill hiking trail as per his wish to feel what it is like to go jogging.

“As long as we are here, you can just relax,” read the video caption.

Netizens were moved by the touching display of friendship, praising their effort to provide an experience commonly taken for granted to their wheelchair-bound friend.

ALSO READ: Heartbroken Malaysian newscaster struggles to report friend’s tragic death on live TV