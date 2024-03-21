A secondary school student in Hong Kong was arrested after he allegedly assaulted another student according to a viral video.

The South China Morning Post reported that the video showed a tall boy delivering a “jump kick” to a shorter boy near his abdomen and was flung to the ground after struggling to get back up, as quoted.

This resulted in the younger boy’s head being hit on the floor. He was kicked once more after trying to get back on his feet again.

A 14-year-old boy was arrested at 9pm on Tuesday (March 19) at the Sham Shui Po district after being suspected of assault following a report the Hong Kong police received last Friday (March 15) about a 13-year-old-boy who was assaulted at his school.

In the report, the boy was said to have experienced pain in his waist and was taken to the hospital for further treatment. Fortunately, he did not sustain any major injuries and is in stable condition.

The Sham Shui Po district police are currently investigating the case and the 14-year-old remains under police custody.

The incident has sparked concern in the country’s Education Bureau.

