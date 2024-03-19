Four suspects detained for assaulting two students in front of a school

KUALA LUMPUR: Four local men, believed to have attacked two secondary school students during a scuffle in front of a school in Sungai Long, Kajang were detained by police in Ampang, here yesterday.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said the four suspects, aged between 18 and 21, were detained after receiving a police report at 3.04pm on Thursday.

Mohd Zaid said during the incident, the two students, aged 16 and 17 were assaulted by a gang of 10 men who were armed with PVC pipes, iron rods and after the attack they escaped in two vehicles.

“The two victims later received treatment at the Kajang Hospital for injuries to their head and body due to the attack. The suspects will be remanded until Friday for investigations,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Zaid police were tracking down the rest of the gang members involved in the attack.

“Members of the public with information about the incident can contact the nearest police station or contact investigating officer Insp Mu’az Mazlan at 017-9788804,” he said.

Earlier, a 16-second video had gone viral on Facebook about the incident which happened after the morning school session.

