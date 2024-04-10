THE Kenyir Elephant Conservation in Terengganu has a new star – a newborn elephant that’s stealing hearts across the nation.

In a TikTok video shared by the sanctuary, viewers got their first look at the baby elephant, introduced with the caption, “Our new baby girl.”

The tiny calf has already captured the attention of many, but what makes her even more special is her name.

What's even more special is her name – "Hujan."

In Malay, “Hujan” means rain, a perfect and endearing choice.

“It was named “Hujan” because it was raining when the baby elephant was born,” the caption read.

The name couldn’t be more fitting, and it’s already spreading smiles.

In the video, little Hujan is seen staying close to her mother, snuggled up and full of charm.

The viral clip has amassed over 53,500 views, 5200 likes and over 271 comments with netizens gushing over her cuteness.

A user called Matahari Sarawak commented: “The perfect name!”

“Hujan is so cute!!! We want more videos!” boiled potato wrote.

Hujan’s big, round eyes were the highlight for netizens.

“Her eyes are so adorable! Like a baby doll,” ARIKOO commented.