Kind Malay man saves dogs abandoned in gunny sacks

IN a heartwarming act of compassion, a Malaysian man has rescued two dogs found confined in gunny sacks, narrowly escaping a dire fate.

The viral TikTok video by @Syamsul0369 details the horrifying situation, with the dogs seen to be struggling to escape their confinement.

The uploader expressed their shock and frustration, stating, “People nowadays are crazy. If you’re going to abandon them, at least do it properly.

“Throwing them away like this, how would the dogs know how to get out on their own?” he questioned.

The incident, which occurred at a farm in Tasek Gelugor, Penang, has sparked widespread outrage online.

One user called Thanaletchumi Shellah wrote: “Please help,” to which the video uploader replied, “Already opened, they’re free now.”

“If you’re going to do something bad, you should be careful. You might face consequences for yourself and your family later. Thank you to those who helped free them; may God always protect you,” another user called peace and compassion commented.

Fauziah Fee stated: “Thank you to those who saved these dogs... only God will repay your kindness.”

Netizens praise kind Mak Cik cleaner for feeding student curry puffs before his exam