Inconsiderate drivers spotted parking their petrol-powered cars in EV parking spaces

NETIZENS are outraged since some inattentive drivers effortlessly park their regular gasoline-powered automobiles in Electric Vehicle (EV) parking slots.

On X, user @ohtweet shared a photo of three automobile owners with poor parking practices, including a Perodua Bezza and two Vios.

Many internet users, however, harshly condemned the incident, labelling the folks as uninformed and clueless as a result of their conduct.

“They’re blind, deaf, and stupid.” They must have intended to connect their charger to the exhaust.” the man argued.

Meanwhile, another user urged for stronger enforcement, suggesting that automobiles parked in this manner be taken away and the towing charge levied as a penalty on the car owner.

This post has currently received 64,000 views and counting since it was uploaded, despite receiving criticism and massive sharing on X.