A 44-year-old man from Shizuoka Prefecture, Japan, turned his extensive experience of failed blind dates into a successful dating agency after facing rejection from over 2,000 women.

Known only as Yoshio, his journey to find love was shaped by his modest income and living situation, which he says led to many of his struggles, South China Morning Post reported.

Yoshio, a holder of a master’s degree in science, began his search for a partner eight years ago by joining various matchmaking agencies. However, after years of unsuccessful attempts and many rejections—some women even ghosted him after just one meeting—Yoshio struggled with the realities of the dating world.

“I was constantly rejected because of my income and my situation—living with my parents, earning 3.5 million yen (approx. RM101,199) a year,“ Yoshio shared. He explains that the average member of the matchmaking agencies earned around 5.5 million yen (approx. RM159,028), which placed him below the minimum financial requirements.

In one awkward encounter, a woman mocked his compact car, saying, “I don’t even know what brand this is,” before distancing herself for the rest of their date. Another time, Yoshio’s photos featuring his mother in the background led to instant rejections.

These experiences, however painful, were not wasted. Yoshio believes they helped him refine his social skills and learn valuable lessons.

“As I continued dating those willing to meet me, I honed my skills in conversation, decision-making, and planning dates. “Each dating experience enhanced my abilities,” he noted.

Eventually, his persistence paid off when he met his wife through a dating app.

After more than a year of dating, they married and had a child together. Inspired by his own experiences, Yoshio founded the Yoshio Marriage Laboratory, a dating agency that offers free consultations for those struggling with love and relationships.

His unconventional path to success has sparked debate on social media.

One user offered encouraging words, stating, “Do not give up on love so easily! Only through countless failures can you truly understand who is right for you.”

Others, however, suggested a more pragmatic approach, with one remarking, “Going on 2,000 blind dates is excessive.

Focus on building your finances first instead of spending all your time on dating.”

Yoshio’s story highlights the growing challenge many in Japan face when it comes to love and marriage, particularly due to financial limitations.

This issue is contributing to the country’s declining population, with the National Institute of Population and Social Security Research reporting that 32% of men and 23.79% of women over 50 in Tokyo have never married.