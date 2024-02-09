SLEEP, it’s something most wish to get more.

In fact, according to the United States’ National Institutes of Health (NIH), adults are recommended to sleep between seven and nine hours daily.

A man in Japan, however, is taking the opposite route, sleeping an average of 30 minutes a day, allegedly claiming that it has improved his work efficiency.

According to South China Morning Post, Daisuke Hori, 40, an entrepreneur from Hyogo prefecture in western Japan who enjoys music, painting, and mechanical design shared that he has trained his brain and body to function normally with minimal sleep.

Hori began cutting back on sleep 12 years ago and has now allegedly reduced his sleep requirement to only 30 to 45 minutes a day!

He advised that one can stave off drowsiness by doing sports or having a cup of coffee before eating.

“People who need sustained focus in their work benefit more from high-quality sleep than long sleep. For instance, doctors and firefighters have shorter rest periods but maintain high efficiency,” he was quoted as saying.

A TV station in Japan even went to the extent of following Hori for three days for their reality show, and on one day, he was recorded to only sleep for 26 minutes and waking up full of energy.

After a spot of breakfast, he headed to work, with time to even squeeze a quick gym session.

In 2016, Hori founded the Japan Short Sleepers Training Association, where he conducts classes on sleep and health. He has apparently taught more than 2,100 students to become ultra-short sleepers.

One of his students has even come forward to share that she has since slashed her sleeping time from eight hours to just 90 minutes, and has maintained it for four years.

This has since created waves on social media, sparking an online discussion.

One netizen wrote: “He is a true master of time management. I also want to learn how to sleep less and work more efficiently.”

However, another person said: “This is overdrawing one’s life in advance! Even if the brain can stay awake, the heart won’t be able to handle it.”

What about you? Would you be willing to try ultra-short sleep?

