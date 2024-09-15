FIRE and rescue personnel dedicate their lives to saving and helping others in risky situations, making their jobs some of the toughest out there.

Sometimes, certain individuals may not understand the seriousness of their jobs, calling them for trivial matters when their resources could be better spent on more critical missions.

Recently, Fire and Rescue (JBPM) personnel were seen along Jalan Alor in Kuala Lumpur after their services were needed to retrieve a toy stuck in a tree.

According to a TikTok video by @handsomeboyzameri, which was reposted by another account, a man went to the scene to see what was happening as traffic on that street slowed down due to the incident.

The man in the video claimed the firemen were searching for a “spinning” type of toy that was stuck in a tree near what appeared to be a night market.

Several JBPM personnel gathered around the tree while one was seen in the video using a ladder to get up on the tree in an attempt to retrieve said toy.

“Pity the firemen. Who would call them for such a foolish reason?” he said in his video.

Netizens condemned the individual’s “selfish” act of “wasting” JBPM personnel’s time for a “cheap” toy.

On the other hand, some users expressed their confusion, noting that they have called for other matters - though not as trivial - which were denied, while others questioned how the fire and rescue station even took on the mission.