DURING the festive season, it’s easy to be wrapped up in the rush of everything, as we race to get all the goodies and decor completed for Deepavali.

However it’s important to remember those who are less fortunate than we are.

One such example is @kavienraj, a Malaysian youth who has touched the hearts of netizens of TikTok with his act of generosity by giving Deepavali money to those in need in Jalan Mohet, Klang.

He begins the start of his one-minute video by placing what appears to be RM100 notes in Deepavali money packets, sharing his belief that “this Deepavali, everyone deserves to get at least one ang pow”.

He then finds the less fortunate folks along Jalan Mohet, surprising them with the Deepavali money.

“Happy Deepavali auntie,” greets @kavienraj politely, before handing over the Deepavali money to an auntie, who looks joyful and thanks him for the money packet.

In the video, he could be seen giving the Deepavali packets to 11 people.