DURING the festive season, it’s easy to be wrapped up in the rush of everything, as we race to get all the goodies and decor completed for Deepavali.
However it’s important to remember those who are less fortunate than we are.
One such example is @kavienraj, a Malaysian youth who has touched the hearts of netizens of TikTok with his act of generosity by giving Deepavali money to those in need in Jalan Mohet, Klang.
He begins the start of his one-minute video by placing what appears to be RM100 notes in Deepavali money packets, sharing his belief that “this Deepavali, everyone deserves to get at least one ang pow”.
He then finds the less fortunate folks along Jalan Mohet, surprising them with the Deepavali money.
“Happy Deepavali auntie,” greets @kavienraj politely, before handing over the Deepavali money to an auntie, who looks joyful and thanks him for the money packet.
In the video, he could be seen giving the Deepavali packets to 11 people.
At the end of the video, he shares that he hopes the public will emulate his actions and spread kindness and love before wishing his viewers a Happy Deepavali.
“I have given out all the ang pows to all the people that I have been seeing the whole day today. I hope you guys can do the same thing as well. Go and spread positivity, go and spread love, go and spread kindness.
“Let’s celebrate Deepavali together this year. Happy Deepavali guys.”
The video has very quickly made its rounds on TikTok, amassing over 100,000 views and more than 600 positive comments from netizens praising his generous and kind act.
In the comments, many netizens also gushed that he is a good example of the younger generation and blessed him with more prosperity.
“Good example of the young generation. Great one dude. Happy Deepavali,” commented
murugan aadimai.
“Thank you for being a good person. Hope you are blessed with prosperity and remain happy,” said Tengku Rayyan Shah.
What a touching gesture!
To all our theSun readers, we wish you a very Happy Deepavali!