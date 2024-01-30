IT is without a doubt that Malaysia is an excellent holiday destination, with beautiful and interesting places to explore in every corner.

So it’s no surprise that our country secured a spot as one of the top holiday destinations for 2024, according to a survey conducted by Which?, a UK-based consumer protection non-profit organisation.

Kuala Lumpur claimed the 18th position, surpassing well-known global destinations such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dubai, Bueno Aires, Abu Dhabi and more.

In this annual survey, which garnered responses from over 3,000 UK holidaymakers, cities are evaluated based on seven criteria, including food and drink, accommodation, cultural sights, shopping, ease of getting around, value for money, and lack of crowds.

Sydney takes the lead as the best holiday destination in 2024, achieving an impressive customer score of 88%.

The top five also feature Cape Town (85%), Chicago (84%), Kyoto (84%), and Singapore (84%).

Kuala Lumpur secures its 18th position with a commendable customer score of 75%, sharing the spot with Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City.

The city’s category ratings are as follows:

Food and drinks: 4/5 stars

Accommodation: 4/5 stars

Cultural sights: 3/5 stars

Shopping: 4/5 stars

Ease of getting around: 2/5 stars

Lack of crowds: 2/5 stars

Value for money: 4/5 stars

This annual survey, initiated in October 2023, calculates city scores based on a combination of overall satisfaction and the likelihood of recommending the city.

Additionally, only cities reviewed by a minimum of 30 respondents are considered in the rankings.