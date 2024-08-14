Local man plots epic 313km solo walk to Johor Bahru

A man’s determination to embark on a solo walking mission to Johor Bahru has received widespread attention online after he started posting daily video updates of his mission on TikTok.

Nathanael Lau better known as Nathan began his approximately 313km journey on August 1, starting from a supermarket in Semenyih, Selangor.

Nathan is currently in Batu Pahat and on his way to Ayer Hitam, Johor.

According to Harian Metro, the idea to walk came to Nathan, a week before starting the mission.

As a result, he didn’t make any detailed preparations and only brought a few items, including some clothes, a sleeping bag, a hammock and a portable stove.

“I have no experience in walking long distances, but I have cycled 700km in Taiwan and climbed Mount Arjuno Welirang in East Java, Indonesia, last year.

“So, I felt confident and physically fit even though I didn’t prepare extensively,” he told the Malay daily.

“My family didn’t stop me because they know what I’m doing.”

Describing his experience over the past two weeks, he admitted that the mission has been an exciting journey as it gave him the opportunity to meet many kind people.

“Some have treated me to meals and allowed me to use their bathrooms, which has really touched me.

“But there are also those who called me ‘crazy’ for walking such a long distance,” he was quoted as saying.

“However, I’m still okay and not giving up because my mission is to reach Johor Bahru.”

Regarding his daily routine during the mission, he said he usually starts his journey as early as 4.30am or 5am.

“But it also depends on the weather, and I usually look for a place to rest when it gets hot, and I stop before sunset or when it rains.

“My sleeping spots vary—sometimes near a tree, at a shelter, and occasionally at a budget hotel to regain my energy.

“So far, my mission is going well, and I’m not sure when I’ll reach Johor Bahru because I’m not in a hurry.

“However, I might ask my family to pick me up and take me home once I arrive in Johor Bahru,“ he said.

Many netizens have shared encouraging comments on his videos, with many saying that they would also like to go on a long distance walk.