IN school, we were forced to remember to capital cities of each state in Malaysia for our Geography exams.

It was a pain but we had to.

So for many of us, that information has been burned into our minds.

Unfortunately that’s not the case for these Malaysians who could not identify was the capital Selangor.

Yes, you may proceed to shake your head in disapproval.

Content creator Kuan Yee shared on her TikTok account a video clip of her approaching shoppers at a mall, before asking them to “pick a number between one to three”.

The correct number to pick would be “number two”.

Kuan Yee then asked the shoppers, “‘What is the capital city of Selangor?” which illicited a lot of confused responses from the shoppers.

“Kuala Lumpur? Not sure,” puzzled-looking woman said in response to Kuan Yee’s question.

“Petaling Jaya? Bangsar?” said two another women in confusion.

And yes folks, the capital city of Selangor is Shah Alam.

Not Petaling Jaya, Bangsar or Kuala Lumpur.

Naturally, this video attracted millions of views from Malaysian netizens who were horrified by the lack of general knowledge displayed by the shoppers in the video.

“It’s strange that no one can answer. It’s Shah Alam, guys, Shah Alam. I’m from Terengganu and even I know!” said a TikTok user in the comments.

“Hahaha, there’s people that doesn’t know the capital of Selangor! Oh my goodness, my head hurts seeing this,” said another.

Looks like Malaysians could do with a brush up on their Geography!

