Love blossoms for 23-year-old as she marries 80-year-old beau

HAVE you ever heard of the idiom, ‘love knows no age’?

Well, this couple in China is the perfect example of it. And their marriage has been creating quite a storm online.

Shared on the Chinese website Sohu, a woman called Xiao Fang (a pseudonym) fell in love with an 80-year-old resident named Li (also a pseudonym).

She had actually met him while volunteering at a nursing home in Hebei, a province in North China.

Despite their 57-year age difference, the couple got on like a house on fire thanks to their shared interest and hobbies.

He admired her youthfulness and vibrant energy while she found herself drawn to his wisdom and stability.

She then attempted to seek her parents approval to get married to Li but unsurprisingly, her parents disapproved of the couple and allegedly believed that the 80-year-old was taking advantage of their daughter.

Despite her parents disapproval, Xiao Fang went on with the marriage. She cut ties with her family and held a simple wedding ceremony in a small village.

Their marriage life was blissful, where the duo enjoyed walking, talking and performing household chores together.

Their wedding photos very quickly made waves on social media, with some netizens accusing Xiao Fang of marrying Li for financial reasons, while others praised her bravery and genuine love for Li.

On the contrary, Xiao Fang is the primary breadwinner as Li relies on his pension due to his age and health issues.

Xiaofang has expressed her belief that with Li by her side, anything is possible.

Love really knows no age for this duo!

