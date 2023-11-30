Typically, former employers extend best wishes to their ex-employees for their future endeavors.

However, for one woman, the aftermath of leaving her job took a distressing turn when her ex-boss allegedly intervened in her job search by advising interviewers not to hire her.

This revelation unfolded in a post submitted anonymously to the popular Instagram page, malaysianpaygap.

The poster detailed that their friend, having resigned from her previous job, faced rejection in multiple job interviews.

To her surprise, she learned from one interviewer that her ex-boss had actively discouraged them from selecting her.

“Her ex-boss called the interviewer to make sure she couldn’t pass the interviews,” the person wrote in the post.

Hoping to aid her friend, they sought advice with malaysianpaygap on the appropriate course of action for their friend. Netizens weighed in with diverse perspectives.

Some condemned the ex-boss for what seemed like a vengeful act and recommended reporting the incident to the Labour Department.

Conversely, others speculated on potential mistakes in the woman’s job-seeking approach, such as resigning before securing a new job and listing the ex-boss as a reference.

The situation highlights the complexities individuals face when navigating the job market and the sometimes unexpected challenges that arise after leaving a job.