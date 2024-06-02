IN this day and age, there are unsavoury folks who attempt to disguise themselves as officers to take bribes from members of the public.

So how can we as the public know the difference between a real police officer and a fake one?

Corporal Zulfami stated in a TikTok video that if a police officer does not provide their authority card as identification, then the public are not required to obey their commands.

To provide further light on the situation, Corporal Zulfami said in the video that a police officer must present their authority card to the person they are interacting with in order to conduct an inspection or take someone into custody.

If the police refuse to provide you with their authority card, you have the right to seek to see it as the person being inspected or placed under arrest.

“And it is not only presenting you with the card; you can ask for it and read about the officer’s data, including their name, police number, and rank,“ the corporal in the video said.

Crucially, Corporal Zulfami said that you can reject any instructions that the “officer” tries to give you if they do not show you their authority card.

Corporal Zulfami declared “In these situations, it’s not that you are refusing to cooperate—you can refuse their instruction because they might be posing as police officers.”

Speaking about some incidents he had heard of, Corporal Zulfami claimed that there are folks who pose as law enforcement officials in order to accept payments from the general population.

The corporal also related an incident in which a law-abiding police officer arrested a common person, but when the guy requested to see their authority card, the officer declined.

Corporal Zulfami brought the incident before the courts, claiming that the guy had prevailed because of the officer’s conduct.

Corporal Zulfami ends by expressing his hope that the general population in Malaysia will be aware of their rights.